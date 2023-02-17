Missouri Annual Hunting & Fishing Permits Expire Soon

Missouri’s annual hunting and fishing permits expire at the end of February. The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters and anglers to renew those before they head to the lakes or the woods without the proper permits. The annual permits include, but are not limited to small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

You can buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from one of many vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps – MO Hunting and MO Fishing.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says you can avoid having to renew permits each year by using MDC’s Permit Auto-Renewal Service, which allows customers to enroll eligible permits in a service that will automatically renew before the start of the next season or permit year. The process was designed to ensure customers never have expired permits when they need them most.