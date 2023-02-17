Library Offers Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons – A role-playing game where players form an adventuring party and explore fantasy worlds together. The Livingston County Library is offering an opportunity to play this game, the third Tuesday of each month. Unexperienced to advanced players are welcome.

The Livingston County Library will provide the character sheets and dice for the game that will be held at the main library starting at 5:00 pm..

Intrigued? Desperate to get back to playing? Just have questions? Call the library at 660-646-0547.