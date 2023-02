A two-vehicle crash in Ray county left one driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 7:20 am on Highway 13 when 45-year-old Shaun R Cravens of Carrollton was northbound and sideswiped a southbound vehicle driven by 47-year-old Brandy J Luman of Richmond. Luman had minor injuries and was treated at North Kansas City Hospital.

