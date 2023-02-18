Braymer Man Convicted In Federal Court

A Braymer man faces at least 10 years in federal prison after being convicted for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy. Forty-year-old Jason M Potter was found guilty in federal court on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Bailey Coulter says evidence presented during the trial indicated Potter and co-defendant 51-year-old Daniel Dryden of Clinton participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from May 11 to July 15, 2020. Dryden pleaded guilty to the same charges in January.

Potter and Dryden each are subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.