Chillicothe Police Report For Monday And The Weekend

Sixty-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. The calls include traffic stops, business checks, well-being checks, reports of harassment, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

In the report for the weekend, Friday – Sunday, officers handled nearly 220 calls for service.

Friday, officers in the 400 block of Clay Street served arrest warrants on a man and woman for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. They were held at area jails.

Saturday: A traffic stop on fairway Drive led to the arrest of the driver for an outstanding warrant. Officers also arrested a driver for underage possession of alcohol.

Sunday: Officers investigated a report of burglary of several storage units. The investigation continues. A traffic stop just west of Chillicothe on US 36 resulted in the arrest of a man and woman for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. Both were taken to area jails.