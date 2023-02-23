Absentee Voting Available For April 4th Election

Absentee voting for Livingston County’s April 4th municipal election is available at the clerk’s office at the Livingston County Courthouse. The office is open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm weekdays. You can also request a ballot be mailed to you through March 23rd. To request a ballot, call the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, x3. That is also the number to call if you need to make special arrangements for absentee voting.

The final day to cast an absentee ballot for the April 4th election is April 3rd, the office will be open until 5:00 pm

They will also have special hours for absentee voting on Saturday, April 1st from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The last day to register to vote in the April 4th election is March 8th