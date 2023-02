Changes in contract language resulted in the Chillicothe R-II School Board rescinding the contracts for Dr. Dan Wiebers for the next three years. The language would have been beneficial to Dr Wiebers but not to the district. That language was corrected and new contracts were issued for the upcoming school years.

In addition, the board moved to set the salary for Dr. Wiebers at $155,513 for the 2023-24 school year.