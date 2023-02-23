CMU Budget On Board Of Public Works Agenda

The budget is on the agenda when the Chillicothe Board of Public Works meets FRIDAY at 10:00 am in the conference room at CMU. The meeting will include reports from the Electric and Water resources superintendents and the Refuse Director will present the Green For Life agreement.

The finance director will have the first presentation of the 2023/24 budget and information on the health insurance plan.

There will also be a report from the General Manager Matt Hopper.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.