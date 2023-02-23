Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid-February includes several incidents and arrests.

On February 13th and 16th, deputies investigated Burglary and Theft from a location in the 13000 block of LIV 251. Investigation continues.

February 14 about 2:25 p.m. deputies were called to a location in the 21000 block of Third Street in Dawn, on a complaint of animal abuse/neglect. The report states the dog was tied outside with no shelter in the rain. Two people in the apartment claimed ownership of the dog. A report was sent to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of animal neglect or abuse charge on both dog owners.

February 17th a lady found an elderly man walking on Route A who seemed to be suffering from a mental condition. The man was brought to the Law Enforcement Center. The man was identified and a caregiver was contacted.

On the 20th, deputies saw a vehicle on US 36 with a headlamp out and had truck plates on the car. The vehicle was stopped in Chillicothe and the deputy found the license plates had been stolen. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine and methamphetamine distribution equipment, a stolen license plate, a small amount of ammunition, and 13 vehicle and heavy equipment batteries stolen from Chariton County. The deputy arrested the driver, 45-year-old Timothy Adam Stanley of Sumner. They also arrested a passenger, 33-year-old Mary Lynn Fagan of Excelsior Springs on a Chariton County warrant for alleged Resisting Arrest. Fagan was turned over to the Chariton County Sheriff. Stanley was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

Most Wanted Updates:

Added February 22:

50-year-old Trenell Demetrious Beard was added to the Most Wanted list. He is wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on Possession of a Controlled Substance.

32-year-old Rachel Leann Waldrep of Kansas City is wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Other Arrests:

February 11th, a deputy responded to assit the Conservation Agent at LIV 418 and Route D. The agent checked a vehicle stopped in the roadway and found the driver appeared to be passed out. The investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Kevin Scott Spainhour of Easton, for alleged Driving While Intoxicated.

February 15th, deputies arrested 51-year-old Brian Shawn Alexander of Chillicothe on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Stealing. He posted the $1,500 bond and was released with a court date.