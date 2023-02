The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library will have a Throwback Thursday event this evening for teens, age 12-18 years old. The Throwback Thursday event is from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This is an opportunity for teens to come and get their hands messy with Play-Doh and clay.

The program will be held in the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Teen Room. Snacks will be provided. Additional Throwback Thursday programs will be announced during 2023.