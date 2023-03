The third performance of the Chillie Arts Opry is Saturday at the LICOVA Veterans Center. Arts Council Director Marylou VanDeventer says the shows have been well received. VanDeventer says they will have a special guest for this performance.

Doors open at 6:00 pm and the performance begins at 7:00.

Tickets are available by calling 660-646-1173. They are $15 each. If available, tickets will also be available at the door.