Hall Charged In second Death

A former respiratory therapist at a Chillicothe Hospital faces a second charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder in the death of another patient in 2002. The second charge for 42-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall is in the death of 37-year-old David Wesley Harper. Hall is scheduled for her initial appearance on the charge Wednesday morning at 8:30 in the Associate Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

Hall remains in custody since her arrest in May of 2022 on the first charge filed by the Livingston County Prosecutor in the death of 75-year-old Fern Franco. Since that time, Hall’s attorney requested and received a change of venue to Clinton County. That case is scheduled for a jury trial in May.

In addition, Hall is facing a charge of alleged filing false documents. The probable cause statement indicates Hall had requested a bond reduction. She had allegedly claimed to have leukemia and had scheduled treatments. No court dates are scheduled for that charge.