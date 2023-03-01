Cotton Leaves Farmers Electric Cooperative

Farmers Electric Cooperative General Manager Rod Cotton has left the cooperative. Communication Director Meghan Meyers provided the official statement from the Board of Directors.

When asked the reason for Cotton’s leaving, Meyers says the only information they have is what is in the statement.

Farmers’ Board of Directors has appointed CFO Lacey Capps and Operations Manager Troy Hermanson to fulfill the duties of managing the Cooperative until an interim general manager is selected.

: Rod Cotton, the general manager of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative, has left the company as of February 28, 2023. Our Cooperative’s Board of Directors would like to thank Rod for his nearly ten years of dedicated service. The Co-op achieved unprecedented levels of financial stability and electric reliability during Rod’s tenure. We never could have achieved this level of success without Rod’s commitment to Farmers’. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Our Cooperative remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable electric services to our Members, and we will continue working towards accomplishing this goal under new leadership. Farmers’ Board of Directors has appointed Lacey Capps, its chief financial officer, and Troy Hermanson, its operations manager, to fulfill the duties of managing the Cooperative effective immediately until an interim general manager is selected.