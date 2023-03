The Livingston County Preservation Society is accepting nominations for the Chillicothe Hall of Fame. The nomination should include a one- to two-page write-up of an individual who made significant contributions to our cultural and historical development. Kirston Mouton from the Society says there are so many deserving founders of our town who should be remembered and celebrated! The nominations are due by April 15.

Questions can be directed to LivCoPreservation@gmail.com