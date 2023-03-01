Zelma Maxine Seuell 101 of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away in Chillicothe on February 26, 2023.

Maxine was born on August 30, 1921 to parents James Peter Nielson and Blanche Rachel (Mattson) Nielson. She graduated Guilford High School and Chillicothe Business College. She married Austin Seuell on January 22, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas. Maxine and Austin had a prison ministry for many years faithfully serving the women at Chillicothe Correctional Center. She took many trips all over the world to spend as much time with her family as she could. Maxine was a Member of several groups including Cornerstone Church, Gold Star Mother, and American Legion Auxiliary #25 of Chillicothe.

Maxine enjoyed gardening, picking wild berries, hunting for mushrooms, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by; Son Gordon of Brownsboro, Alabama; Daughter Cathy Seuell of Evansville, Indiana. Grandchildren; Sharon (Ricky) Gray of Portland, Oregon, John (Suzette) Seuell of Sandpoint, Idaho, Ryan (Rachel) Gagen of Lynchburg, Virginia, Ashley Seuell of Vancouver, Washington, Emily (Scott) Seymour of Amman, Jordan. Great Grandchildren; Gabrielle Gray, Zachary Gray, Lauren Seuell, Miranda Seuell, Avery Gagen, Colin Gagen, Austin Seymour, Adelaina Seymour, Jackson Seymour, Felicity Seymour. Great Great Granddaughter Leilani Gray. Daughters in Law Kathy Gagen of Satellite Beach, Florida, Gwen Seuell of Huntsville, Alabama. Sister Anna Wolf of Barnard, Missouri and Several Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by Parents James Peter Nielson and Blanche Rachel (Mattson) Nielson, Husband Austin Seuell, Son John. Brothers Emmett, Albert, Glenn, and Donald Nielson, sisters Alice Grafand and Mary Betty

Maxine’s Family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice and Morningside Nursing Home for all the care for their mother and everything that they have done for their family.

Memorials in honor of Maxine go to Wheeling Cemetery and Three Rivers Hospice and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Calling hours will begin at noon Friday March 10, 2023 and the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery Wheeling, Missouri.

Arrangements and services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.