Sixty-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include: parking complaints, suspicious vehicles, disturbances, false alarms

4:06 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a woman with a Livingston County warrant and warrants from three other counties. During the investigation Officers located paraphernalia in the vehicle. The woman was processed and taken to Harrison County Detention Center.