A single-vehicle crash on US 65 near Chula left a motorcycle driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report at about 3:00 pm, 69-year-old William R Donoho of Chula was southbound on US 65 when he struck a deer in the roadway. Donoho was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment of moderate injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

