Shed Fire Southeast Of Chillicothe

Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a shed fire at 16224 LIV 255, southeast of Chillicothe, at 4:45 pm Wednesday. The fire crew arrived in 10 minutes to find the south end of a large machine shed on fire. Wheeling was requested to provide mutual aid with their tanker. The report states the resident was starting to remove items from the north end of the building as fire crews were setting up their water supply.

More than 7700 gallons of water was used to put out the fire that left the south end of the building a total loss.

The fire crew was on the scene for just under two hours.

Photos by LCSD Deputy Taylor West.