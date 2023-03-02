P.U.R.P.O.S.E. Shadowing Program

The Chillicothe High School and Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered for a program called PURPOSE. This stands for Providing Unlimited Real Possibilities & Opportunities Shadowing Employers. This is a job shadowing program for sophomore students. Two students, Anna Pfaff and Ava Navarrete, visited KCHI to find out more about the radio station and what happens behind the scenes. Pfaff explained what they are doing.

Navarrete described what she hopes to get from the experience.

The PURPOSE program is in the pilot phase. The high school hopes to have all sophomores participate in the program next school year.