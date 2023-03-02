Graham’s Mill Mural Removal

The removal of the Graham’s Mill mural at Clay and Washington Streets began several months ago with a wind storm that damaged the mural. Tomie Walker from Main Street Chillicothe says they have since determined the mural could not be restored.

Walker says before they do anything else with the wall, they will need to make sure it is structurally sound.

She says it is unsure if there will be a mural on that wall in the future, and if so what that mural will be.

When the time comes, Walker says they will be seeking input from the public.