Former Chillicothe Officer Arrested Following Investigation Of Stealing

An investigation of stealing in Livingston County conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol resulted in the arrest of a former Chillicothe Police Officer. In October of 2022, the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department requested the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate this case. Their findings were turned over to a special prosecutor. On February 27th, a warrant was issued for 39-year-old Jeremy Don Stephens of Brookfield on three charges of alleged stealing, with total bond set at $30,000 cash only.

A special prosecutor, Brady Kopek, has been assigned to the case. Stephens’s attorney made a motion for a change of judge, which was granted. Judge Daren L Adkins has been assigned the case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16th, at 10:00 am in the Livingston County Circuit Courtroom