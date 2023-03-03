Crackenberger Wins KCHI Farm 40 Free

The 2023 KCHI Farm 40 Free winner is Duane Crackenberger of Hale. Crackenberger’s name was drawn from the entries collected from the area sponsors and he is the winner of the entire package valued at around $5,000, to plant 40 acres. KCHI Owner Patti Leatherman spoke with Crackenberger to give him the good news…

As the winner of the KCHI Farm 40 Free, Crackenberger receives:

Tractor Rental from Sydenstricker-Nobbe Partners in Chillicothe

Meter Max reconditioning and calibration from Fries Ag & Turf of Chillicothe,

Fertilizer from T&R Soil Service in Chillicothe,

Seed from Butterfield and Associates Grain in Meadville,

Fuel from MFA Oil and Propane in Chillicothe.

Chemicals from Broker Direct Ag Chemicals of Trenton,

Aerial Application of Chemicals by Precision Ag Air of Chillicothe