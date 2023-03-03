Additional Details On Charges Against Stephens

Further details have been released on the charges faced by former Chillicothe Police Officer Jeremy Don Stephens. The complaint filed by the special prosecuting attorney, Brady C Kopek includes three counts of alleged stealing.

Count 1 states between July 17 2020 and May 31st, 2022 “the defendant appropriated money of a value of at least seven hundred fifty dollars which was in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.”

Count 2 states on or about December 18, 2020 “the defendant appropriated a Ruger Blackhawk .41 Mag, which was in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.”

Count 3 states on or about December 14, 2021 “the defendant appropriated a Ruger SP101 .357, which was in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.”

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples could not be reached for comment.