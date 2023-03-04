MoDOT Roadwork For Early March

MoDOT roadwork plans for Northwest Missouri include numerous bridge replacement and rehabilitation projects under the FARM Bridge program, the Safe & Sound bridge rehabilitation program, and the Governor’s Focus on Bridges program

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June. A signed detour is in place.

Carroll County

US Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

US Route 24 (Benton Street) over US Route 65

The northbound and southbound US Route 24/65 bridges over Old US Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April.

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through early March.

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, March 10

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, March 10

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 24 to Route E, March 6-10

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Route C – Culvert repairs west of Route M, March 6-10

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.