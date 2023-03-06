Troopers Arrest Three In The Area Counties Over The weekend

State Troopers report three arrests over the weekend in the area counties.

Saturday at 11:59 pm, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Marcus A Hurst of Cameron for speeding – 75 in a 65 zone. He was also arrested on Caldwell County warrants for alleged 2 counts of no seatbelt and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday in Clinton County, at about 1:30 am, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Everett M Boyd of Hamilton for alleged DWI and failure to signal. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Sunday at 3:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Samantha M Cretel of Cowgil for alleged DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 12-hour hold.