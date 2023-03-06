fbpx
Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

More than 200 calls were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department From Friday through Sunday.

07:30 a.m., Officers responded to the Livingston County Courthouse for a woman arriving to speak to the Juvenile Office.  The woman had a Livingston County warrant. She was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where she posted bond.

9:50 pm, Officers were called to the 1000 block of Graves St. for an assault on a juvenile. A 34-year-old man was identified as the suspect.  He was located and arrested for violation of a protection order and assault and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Saturday:

1:15 am, a traffic stop near Clay and Washington included field sobriety tests on the driver.  The 27-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.  He was processed and released.

5:34 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington and Sioux Drive. The driver had a suspended license. That driver was arrested, processed, and released.

10:47 pm, Officers made a traffic stop in the 900 block of Jackson street. The driver was identified as a 37-year-old man, who was found to be driving on a revoked license and in possession of a controlled substance.  In a search of the vehicle, numerous burglar tools were found.  Officers also found items that had been stolen previously. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

