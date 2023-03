A fire inside a garage at 12183 Route V summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Sunday at about 2:35 pm. While en route, the fire crew was informed there was no fire, only smoke. They arrived to find fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle, but it had not spread to the garage. 100 gallons of water was used to put out the fire. The fire crew was on the scene for about 30 minutes.

