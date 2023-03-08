Chillicothe Police Report – Tuesday

Nearly one hundred fifty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include traffic stops and business checks.

1:37 pm Officers arrested a subject for theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, and possession of narcotics. He was transported to the Caldwell County Jail.

5:01 pm Officers responded to 1000 block of Graves Street for a stealing report. Investigation is to continue.

5:26 pm Officers responded to Simpson Park for juveniles fighting. Offices made contact with several juveniles who were asked to leave the park. Officers also notified the parents of the incident.

5:53 pm Officers responded to the 1900 block of Polk Street for a missing juvenile. The child was located inside the home, hiding.