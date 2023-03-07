It happens twice a year, a change of the clocks for the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time. The change in the spring takes place at 2:00 am on the 2nd Sunday in March. That means this weekend, we will SPRING forward. At 2:00 am Sunday, we officially move our clocks FORWARD one hour.

The idea of adjusting the clocks to have more usable daylight hours is often credited to Benjamin Franklin. The US Government’s Energy Policy Act of 2005 set the current start and end of Daylight Saving Time as follows.

begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and

ends at 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday of November

Now, most people will change the clocks before going to bed Saturday evening. For safety, at the same time, they should change the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their home.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning; it will end on November 5th, when we regain that hour of lost sleep.