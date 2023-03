A Motion Hearing in the first-degree murder case against Jennifer Ann Hall was continued at the request of both the prosecution and defense. Judge Ryan Horseman accepted the request that was presented in Clinton County Circuit Court. The motion hearing will be part of the Pre-Trial conference scheduled for April 4th at 11:00 am.

The jury trial is set for May 15th and is scheduled for five days and will be held in the Clinton County Circuit Courtroom in Plattsburg, beginning at 9:00 am.