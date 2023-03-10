IRS Tax Filing Deadline Extended

The deadline for filing taxes this year is NOT April 15th… IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says you will have a few extra days this year.

Devine says the IRS recommends filing early, as early as possible. If you are due a refund, the earlier you file, the sooner you will receive your refund. If you owe taxes, he says you can file early and schedule your payment.

If you owe more than you can pay when filing, still file and pay what you can. You will need to make arrangements for paying the remainder to the IRS.