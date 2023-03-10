Dog Fight Part Of Chillicothe Police Report

Eighty-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Calls included parking complaints, a suspicious backpack, business checks, and traffic stops.

4:05 pm, Officers responded to Orchard. and Mack Streets for a motor vehicle crash. They arrived to find the vehicle was high-centered on a fire hydrant. The report states the driver showed no signs of impairment. The vehicle was lifted off the Hydrant without causing any damage. A ticket was issued to the driver.

4:07 pm, a report of a 13-year-old that had run away in the 300 block of E Jackson St. The child left home following a disagreement with their parents. The juvenile was found and returned to their parents.

4:45 pm, Officers responded to the 200 block of Clay St. in reference to two dogs fighting. Officers determined that one of the dogs was in its own yard properly restrained and the other dog entered the property. One of the owners was issued a citation for dog at large.

7:32 pm, Officers responded to the intersection of Business 36 and Washington St. for a 2-vehicle crash. One vehicle fled the scene and the second vehicle had minor damage. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.