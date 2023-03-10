Proposed CMU Budget Includes Rate Increases

A budget of $16.1 million in revenue and $15.9 million in expenses is proposed for Chillicothe Municipal utilities for the 2023/24 fiscal year, this includes a 5% cost of living increase for employees. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says the budget includes rate increases in three areas.

Hopper says the budget for the Refuse Department will increase about $200,000 for all types of customers. The rates on the bill for residential will increase.

Some of the Capital expenditures planned include electrical transmission line upgrades, a lime basin to help dry out waste lime, a sewer lining project, maintenance, and some vehicles.

The Chillicothe Board of Public Works will be meeting with the Chillicothe City Council on March 23rd to complete the budget before it is sent for final approval on March 27th.