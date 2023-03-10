Several Contracts Are On The Chillicothe City Council Agenda

Contracts for engineering, video cameras, and a service contract are some of the items on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall, with the presentation of finances.

Ordinances will be presented for annexation, installing video surveillance cameras for the police department, a contract with the Livingston County Humane Society, Phase three of the Street Project and the engineering services with that project, and for engineering for the chip seal project.

The City Attorney will present an ordinance to enter into a first supplemental trust indenture concerning its taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.