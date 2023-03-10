fbpx
January Unemployment Figures Up

Unemployment numbers for January are up from December.  The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Livingston………. 2.0%  up from 1.6%

Chariton…………. 2.1%  up from 1.5%

Daviess…………. 2.7%  up from 1.9%

Carroll…………… 2.8%  up from 2.3%

Caldwell…………. 2.8%  up from 2.3%

Grundy………….. 2.9%  up from 2.3%

Sullivan………….. 3.0%  up from 2.5%

Linn………………. 3.5%  up from 2.7%

The State of Missouri is at 2.8% – up from 2.3%.  The US unemployment figure is 3.9% – up from 3.3%.

 

 

