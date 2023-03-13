Four Arrests By The highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties were made by State Troopers from Friday through Sunday.

Friday at about 5:20 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Ryan R Vencill of Independence on a probation violation warrant. He is held at the Ray County Jail.

In Linn County at about 3:00 pm Friday, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Orin R Sweeney of Kansas City for alleged driving while suspended and on a Cole County warrant for alleged passing bad checks. He is held at the Macon County Jail.

Saturday at approximately 1:16 am Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Sullivan County with a 56-year-old male, John Warren of Macon, MO. The subject was arrested for alleged DWI, Careless, and Imprudent Driving, and Driving while revoked. Warren was released on a summons.

Sunday at about 8:10 am in Dekalb County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Elizabeth A Crist of Trenton on a Dekalb County warrant for alleged traffic violations. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.