Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The weekend police report from the Chillicothe Police Department includes 250 calls from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include

Saturday

2:12 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at Brunswick and Ryan Lane. The 31-year-old female driver was arrested after they were found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. They were processed and taken to the Harrison County Detention Center.

3:46 pm, Officers responded to 1300 block of Clay St. in reference to juveniles running away from home. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the juveniles and their mother. Children disclosed possible abuse. Investigation continuing…..