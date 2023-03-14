Cameras In Parks To Curb Vandalism

In an effort to curb vandalism in the Chillicothe Parks, cameras will be installed at Simpson, Shaffer, and Danner Parks and at Chilli Bay. Parks Director Josh Norris says cameras will be located at Danner Park Concessions, restrooms, the center of the park, and the maintenance building. At Simpson Park, the cameras would be outside the two restrooms, the maintenance building, and the office area. At Chilli Bay, cameras will not be facing the water. And at Shaffer Park at the concession area and at the scoreboard tower.

Norris says a total of 15 cameras will be installed.

The total cost of the project is $42, 238. Some cameras will be connected to the internet for storage while others will be checked at each camera and downloaded to storage.