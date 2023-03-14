Meadville Lady Eagles Cap Off Perfect 31-0 Season With State Title

The Meadville Girls Basketball team completed their perfect season with a 39-28 win over Chadwick in the Class 1 State Championship game on Friday. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a remarkable 31-0 record, and Head Coach Steve Carvajal described the magical season and the ability to do it while surrounded by family.

Coach Carvajal broke down the focus it takes to win 31 straight games and cap it off with the big one.

He went on to describe the way he feels this Lady Eagles team will be remembered.

Korrie Holcer led Meadville in scoring in the State Final with 18 points. Paige Carvajal added 12 and Madison Carvajal notched seven. The 2022-23 Meadville Lady Eagles are the Class 1 State Champions after a perfect 31-0 season.