Troopers Report Arrest And A Semi Rollover

One crash and one arrest are reported by State Troopers for the area counties.

At about 12:45 this (Wednesday) morning in Clay County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Ashton J Walters of Braymer for alleged DWI and a red light violation. He was processed and released.

Two Miami, Florida residents were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after their semi overturned while westbound on US 36 near Hamilton. State Troopers report the crash occurred about 2:10 this (Wednesday) morning when 47-year-old Luis J Garcia was westbound and drove into the median. The truck overturned onto the passenger side and slid onto the eastbound lanes, blocking eastbound traffic. Garcia and his passenger, 53-year-old Maida Calzada, were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.