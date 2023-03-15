fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Fire At Trenton Business

A report of a fire at a business summoned Trenton Firefighters to 1808 E. 9th Street Tuesday morning.  The call came in at 10:40 am and the fire crew arrived to find no smoke showing from outside.  Light smoke was found inside.  In an inspection of the building, firefighters found an overheated exhaust fan in a bathroom.  The plastic cover had caught fire, and fell onto the toilet lid, catching the lid on fire.

A water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.  Minor damage was reported.  They were on the scene for 40 minutes.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: