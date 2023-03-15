Fire At Trenton Business

A report of a fire at a business summoned Trenton Firefighters to 1808 E. 9th Street Tuesday morning. The call came in at 10:40 am and the fire crew arrived to find no smoke showing from outside. Light smoke was found inside. In an inspection of the building, firefighters found an overheated exhaust fan in a bathroom. The plastic cover had caught fire, and fell onto the toilet lid, catching the lid on fire.

A water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire. Minor damage was reported. They were on the scene for 40 minutes.