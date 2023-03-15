Four Arrests In Chillicothe Police Report

Eighty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. The calls include four arrests.

12:16 a.m., a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Washington St resulted in the arrest of the driver when she was found in possession of a controlled substance. Officers also located a handgun.

12:20 a.m., A traffic stop in the 200 block of Washington St. resulted in the arrest of the driver for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

11:40 a.m., shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of W Business 36 Highway. The suspect was located in the 1000 block of Graves St and found in possession of the stolen items. That person was arrested, cited and released.

02:09 p.m., Officers took a delayed report of alleged sexual assault. Detectives are investigating.

07:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Ln for a potential harassment issue. They discovered a 37-year-old man had an active warrant for a parole violation. The man was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.