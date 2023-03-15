Firefighters Respond To Fire Across The Street

A house fire across from the Chillicothe Fire Department was reported Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:25 pm, a man came into the Fire Department stating that his house, just south of the fire department was on fire. The fire crew arrived to find smoke coming out of the house near the chimney flue. Gas and electricity were shut off and crews tore away the siding and revealed very little fire involvement. A water-can extinguisher was used to put out the fire. The fire in the wood stove was also extinguished. There was no sign the fire had spread. The fire crew was on the scene for 25 minutes.

