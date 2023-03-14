Chillicothe / Humane Society Contract

The contract between the City of Chillicothe and the Livingston County Humane Society is changing. City Administrator Roze Frampton says animal control will no longer be the responsibility of the Humane Society.

Under the contract, the City will pay $3,150 per month, plus the cell tower lease payment for the tower located on the property. They will receive the pet license fees. In addition, the city will provide utility and trash services.

Frampton says animal control will be handled by the City.

While the Animal Control officer will be under the control of the Police Department, that person will not need to be POST-certified.