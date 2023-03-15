Council Approves Chip & Seal Engineering

The City of Chillicothe will soon go out to bid for Chip Seal work on city streets. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the first steps have been taken to start the work.

Frampton says the Chip and Seal doesn’t fix the streets.

The work includes an asphalt liquid that is sprayed onto the street to help seal the cracks and prevent water from getting below the surface. A layer of chips is spread over the surface and compacted to help extend the wear of the coating and the surface.

The engineering contract with Allgeir Martin for the chip seal project is to Not Exceed $230,000.