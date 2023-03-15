Phase III Chillicothe Street Projects Awarded

The major street projects for the City of Chillicothe, known as Phase III, will cost nearly $1.8 million. City Administrator says two streets are included.

Second Street from Washington to Ryan Street

Maple Street from 11th to Central

Both projects include concrete streets, curb and gutter, and sidewalks.

The contractor, M&M Utilities was awarded the contract that came in under the engineer’s estimate.

Work can begin when the utility relocation is completed. CMU has already finished its portion.