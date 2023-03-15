Phase III Chillicothe Street Projects Awarded

The major street projects for the City of Chillicothe, known as Phase III, will cost nearly $1.8 million. City Administrator says two streets are included.
- Second Street from Washington to Ryan Street
- Maple Street from 11th to Central
Both projects include concrete streets, curb and gutter, and sidewalks.
The contractor, M&M Utilities was awarded the contract that came in under the engineer’s estimate.
Work can begin when the utility relocation is completed. CMU has already finished its portion.