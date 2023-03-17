Chillicothe Budget Nearing Finalization

A nearly four-hour Budget workshop is getting the City of Chillicothe closer to a final budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are still working on the budget that currently includes $14.7 million in Revenues, $1.2 million in ARPA funds already received, and additional dollars from dedicated funds will be used to cover expenditures of $16.2 million dollars.

In addition, they will hire an animal control person and increase travel in training across the board.

Frampton says Capital Improvement projects are the other large item in the budget.

The administrative staff will continue to work on the budget, with final approval expected on March 27th.