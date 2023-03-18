MoDOT Roadwork For March 20-24

MoDOT projects are moving into the Spring Time construction mode. Items on the roadwork list for northwest Missouri include pothole patching, culvert replacements, shoulder work and roadside repairs. Work planned in the local counties includes:

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

US 24 (Benton Street) over US 65

The northbound and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old US 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April.

Route 139 – Bridge rehabilitation project the Big Creek, Big Creek Drain Ditch and Big Creek Overflow bridges, March 21.

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big and Wolf Creek bridges, March 22.

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, March 23.

Route J – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Mound Creek Bridge, March 23.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Inca Road, March 21

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July.

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of US 65 near Chillicothe, through June. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.