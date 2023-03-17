Youth Library Programs For Families & Teens

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is holding a Life Size Game of Candyland on Saturday, March 25th, from 10 am-3 pm. Youth Library Director Jodi Moore encourages families to participate as a group.

For more information about this program contact Katie Kerr at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.

The Teen Department invites teens, ages 12 and older, to the Life Hack Series for Teens. The first program will be Car Care Essentials Thursday, March 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

That’s Teen Services Coordinator Candy Warren. She says the monthly program will continue with several topics.

The program will be held in the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Teen Room. Snacks will be provided.