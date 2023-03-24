Chillicothe 2023/24 Budget On Council Agenda

The 2023/24 Chillicothe City Budget will be considered as part of Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in council chambers.

The council will consider the current invoices and payroll. The Auditor will present an ordinance to amend the current, 2022/23 budget.

A Public Hearing will be held to consider the proposed 2023/24 budget and an ordinance will be presented for approval.

The City Administrator will present the service contracts with the community organizations. The contracts will also be presented for Economic Development, 911 Dispatch, the Golf course and bowling alley contract, the contract for the paramedic training officer, and mowing of nuisance properties. They will also consider a contract for towing services.